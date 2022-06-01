Cong ‘chintan shivir’ from today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) will organise a two-day ‘Nava Sankalpa Shivir’ from Wednesday to discuss the party’s future roadmap in Odisha.

The State meeting will be in line with the ‘chintan shivir’ of the party held at Udaipur in Rajasthan last month. Recommendations like one man one post, ticket to only one member of a family and appointment of persons below 50 years of age to different posts of the state and district committees will be discussed. Besides, a stand will also be taken against appointment of jumbo committees in the party.

Sources in the party, however, maintained that calling such a meeting by OPCC president Sarat Pattanayak only seven days after his appointment is too hasty. The president is yet to call a meeting of all the office-bearers of the party nor has he met all the nine party MLAs. The meeting of the State Congress will be attended by Odisha in-charge A Chella Kumar, AICC Secretary G Rudra Raju. and other senior leaders of the party.