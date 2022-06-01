STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Cong ‘chintan shivir’ from today

The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) will organise a two-day ‘Nava Sankalpa Shivir’ from Wednesday to discuss the party’s future roadmap in Odisha. 

Published: 01st June 2022 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) will organise a two-day ‘Nava Sankalpa Shivir’ from Wednesday to discuss the party’s future roadmap in Odisha. 

The State meeting will be in line with the ‘chintan shivir’ of the party held at Udaipur in Rajasthan last month. Recommendations like one man one post, ticket to only one member of a family and appointment of persons below 50 years of age to different posts of the state and district committees will be discussed. Besides, a stand will also be taken against appointment of jumbo committees in the party.

Sources in the party, however, maintained that calling such a meeting by OPCC president Sarat Pattanayak only seven days after his appointment is too hasty. The president is yet to call a meeting of all the office-bearers of the party nor has he met all the nine party MLAs.  The meeting of the State Congress will be attended by Odisha in-charge A Chella Kumar, AICC Secretary G Rudra Raju. and other senior leaders of the party. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp