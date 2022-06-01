STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Fight for rights of Odisha: CM Naveen Patnaik to BJD's Rajya Sabha nominees

The BJD had nominated Sasmit Patra, Sulata Deo, Manas Mangaraj and Niranjan Bishi for the four vacant seats in the Upper House from Odisha.

Published: 01st June 2022 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday asked the four Rajya Sabha nominees of the BJD to work to protect the rights of the people of Odisha.

The Chief Minister had a video conference with the four candidates along with senior leaders, ministers, MPs and MLAs and advised them to raise issues concerning the State in a proper manner so that they are heard at the national level. "4.5 crore people are my family. You should fight to protect their rights," he told the candidates. 

The BJD had nominated Sasmit Patra, Sulata Deo, Manas Mangaraj and Niranjan Bishi for the four vacant seats in the Upper House from Odisha. The candidates filed their nomination papers in the presence of BJD organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das, senior leaders Prasanna Acharya and Prasanna Patsani.

While Patra will have a second consecutive nomination to the Rajya Sabha, the remaining three will be first timers in the Upper House. The BJD is set to win all the four seats as it has a strength of 122 members in the Assembly. While BJP did not field a candidate, Congress don’t have the numbers to enter the fray.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik BJD Odisha Rajya Sabha Rajya Sabha
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp