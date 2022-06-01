STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Man from Odisha's Jajpur gets life in jail for human sacrifice

On February 26 2015, Deepak had killed one Abhisek Nayak, a Class III student of Rajendrapur village within Kuakhia police limits.

Published: 01st June 2022 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

human sacrifice

Image for representation.

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A court in Jajpur district on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to a man for killing a minor boy in a case of human sacrifice seven years back. The Additional District and Sessions Court convicted Deepak Barik for murder and sentenced him to life in prison. A fine of Rs 35,000 was also imposed on Barik. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional jail term of six months.

On February 26 2015, Deepak had killed one Abhisek Nayak, a Class III student of Rajendrapur village within Kuakhia police limits. Additional public prosecutor Rajendra Prasad Nayak said a community feast was organised at Rajendrapur which was attended by all villagers including Abhisek, his family members and Deepak. 

After the feast, Abhisek and Deepak could not be found. The villagers had last seen them serving food to people at the feast. When Abhisek did not return home in the evening, his family members launched a frantic search for him. On being informed, Kuakhia police reached the village and searched for the boy but in vain.

Next morning, Abhisek's body was found floating in a pond near the temple on the outskirts of the village. There was a garland around his neck and vermilion mark on forehead.

Basing on the allegation of Abhisek's parents that their son was murdered as part of human sacrifice ritual, police raided Deepak’s house and recovered human bones and materials related to witchcraft. Deepak was later arrested. The court announced its verdict on the basis of the testimony of 24 witnesses. 

Life imprisonment for killing minor  

BARIPADA: Additional District Judge (ADJ) of Rairangpur Deepak Kumar on Tuesday sentenced one Saroj Mahakud of Jamda to life imprisonment for killing a minor girl for refusing to work in his field. The incident took place on June 6 2020.

The deceased girl was identified as 12-year-old Sasmita Mahakud. Public prosecutor Pankaj Kumar Das said when the girl refused to dig soil in his land, Pankaj became furious and hit her head with a spade. The minor sustained critical injury and was rushed to the hospital where is succumbed on June 8.

Saroj was arrested on the basis of the complaint lodged by the girl’s father.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abhisek Nayak Jajpur district
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp