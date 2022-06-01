STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Monkeypox scare: Odisha government to monitor international returnees

Health officials have been asked to remain vigilant and monitor the foreign returnees, especially from African countries.

Published: 01st June 2022 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The outbreak of monkeypox (MPX) in at least 30 countries has prompted the Odisha government to intensify surveillance on foreign returnees, especially those arriving here from the affected countries.

The State has decided to keep a tab on the foreign travellers after the Ministry of Health on Tuesday issued guidelines as part of a proactive and risk-based approach for management of MPX and to ensure advance preparedness across the country.

Director of Public Health Dr Niranjan Mishra said in view of the increasing reports of monkeypox cases in non-endemic countries, travellers, who have returned from foreign countries in the last 21 days will be 
monitored for onset of symptoms.

The Health and Family Welfare department has called a meeting of all CDMOs, directors of hospitals, superintendents of medical colleges and health experts on June 2 to decide on further course of action.

Dr Mishra said the World Health Organisation (WHO) has raised concern over the disease. Though not a single case of monkeypox has been detected in the country so far, the possibility of an outbreak can not be ruled out. 

Health officials have been asked to remain vigilant and monitor the foreign returnees, especially from African countries, he added. The Central guidelines to the states stressed on surveillance and rapid identification of new cases as the key public health measures for outbreak containment, mandating the need to reduce the risk of human-to-human transmission.

Advising the states to intensify awareness on risk factors and preventive measures, the guidelines warned that people should avoid contact with any material of sick persons, isolate infected patients from others, practice good hand hygiene and use appropriate personal protective equipment when caring for patients.

Suspected case

A person of any age having history of travel to affected countries within last 21 days presenting with an unexplained acute rash and one or more of the following signs or symptoms

  • Swollen lymph nodes

  • Fever

  • Headache

  • Body aches

  • Profound weakness

