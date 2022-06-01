POCSO court concern over rising rapes

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court, Cuttack, on Tuesday expressed concern over rise in cases of rape of minor girls. Presiding judge Subash Kumar Behari said, rape cases are mushrooming in the society day by day despite stringent laws against the crime.

“Considering the seriousness of the offence, so also the fact that in spite of a new legislations being enacted and subsequent many amendments to it to curb the menace, the offence does not seem to stop anywhere,” the judge observed.

The concern was expressed by the judge while awarding Rs 7 lakh compensation to a 15-year-old girl who was victim of kidnap and rape in 2019 and sentencing 35-year-old Khoikan Maititoto life imprisonment. He asked the secretary of the district legal services authority, Cuttack for compliance of the order relating to the grant of compensation.

The judge gave the compensation “keeping in view all the facts and circumstances of the case and the age of the victim at the time of the occurrence and the fact that the victim has given birth to a child and the future of the said child”. He also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Maitito.

Special public prosecutor Ramesh Chandra Mohanty led the prosecution before the trial court. The trial judge convicted the accused relying on 11 witnesses and 18 documents, including the DNA report presented by the prosecution.

Maitito, a hawker from Midnapore was living in the same building at Manguli on rent in which the victim and her family were also staying on rent. He had raped the minor girl several times during the absence of her mother. Later when she became pregnant, he took her to Kolkata.

The trial in the case was taken up on the basis of an FIR lodged by the mother of the victim with the Tangi police station on October 30, 2019. Police rescued the victim 15 days later from Kolkata and arrested Maitito. He has since been in custody.