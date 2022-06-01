STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Rainfall intensity to vary in Odisha this monsoon', says IMD's long range forecast

Regions of south and north coastal Odisha are likely to receive normal to above normal rainfall in the four months between June and September.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: This year's monsoon story in Odisha is likely to be the same as it has been in the past. Below average rainfall over west and northern districts and normal over coastal and southern parts.

According to India Meteorological Department's (IMD) long range forecast of south-west monsoon which was released on Tuesday, rainfall intensity is likely to vary in different parts of the State.

Some parts of central, west and north Odisha are expected to receive below normal rainfall. Regions of south and north coastal Odisha are likely to receive normal to above normal rainfall in the four months between June and September.

"There is a mixed probability of rainfall in Odisha this monsoon season. While some parts are expected to receive normal to above normal rainfall, some parts will experience below normal rainfall," IMD DG, Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told The New Indian Express.

Odisha comes under Central India and monsoon core zone. The long range forecast suggests monsoon core zone will receive above normal rainfall for which there is a possibility that rainfall deficit in parts of the State will not be very high, said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director, HR Biswas. 

The IMD predicted above normal rainfall in June during which average temperature will be below normal. "Odisha is expected to receive above normal rainfall in June and this will help farmers in the sowing process," said Mohapatra. 

The IMD DG said forecast about monsoon advancement to Odisha is yet to be made but rainfall prediction for June indicates that it might arrive on its normal date. The monsoon usually takes 10 to 12 days to arrive in Odisha after hitting the Kerala coast.

In 2021, the monsoon arrived in the State on its normal onset date, June 10. On an average, the State receives 1,159 mm rainfall during the monsoon.

