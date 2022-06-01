STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attacks Odisha government for failing to bring progress

Pradhan also targeted the State government for denying the people the benefit of health welfare programmes like Ayushman Bharat.

Published: 01st June 2022 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday attacked the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government in the State for failing to "achieve desired progress and development despite liberal assistance from the Centre".

Speaking at 'Garib Kalyan Sammilani' organised at Podamarai under Mahanga Assembly constituency as part of countrywide meetings to mark the eighth year completion of Narendra Modi government at the Centre, Pradhan said the huge financial assistance coming from the Centre for infrastructure development and welfare measures in the State are being siphoned off and the major beneficiaries are BJD workers.

Pradhan also targeted the State government for denying the people the benefit of health welfare programmes like Ayushman Bharat. The intolerance of the BJD to the growing popularity of Modi has resulted in political violence, he alleged.

The murder of Kulamani Baral and his associate Dibya Singh Baral two years ago is an act of desperation by the ruling party to silence its opponents. "The sacrifice of the two BJP leaders will not go waste," he said.

Pradhan exhorted party workers to take the pledge to work tirelessly to take all the welfare measures of the government to the doorsteps of the beneficiaries. "Immense work has been done in the last eight years for women, tribals, dalits and underprivileged as our government under PM Modi’s leadership dedicated itself to people’s welfare," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Garib Kalyan Sammilani Dharmendra Pradhan Naveen Patnaik Odisha government BJD
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp