Academic audit to soon occur for higher eductional institutions in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: All the public universities and autonomous colleges in the State will now have to face academic audit which will help them in applying for National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grades and National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking.

This was informed by the Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo and Secretary Saswat Mishra during a workshop on 'NAAC accreditation, NIRF ranking, autonomous status, academic audit' organised by the department at Rama Devi Women's University on Wednesday. The process will begin in July and for this purpose, the department has roped in 22 auditors (academic experts).

The Minister stressed on the need of radical changes in the higher education system in the State to make it students-centric. "Although there have been many positive changes in the higher education sector, much more needs to be done," he said.

Mishra appealed to authorities of all the universities and 32 autonomous colleges to make the higher education system teaching-learning centric. "Higher educational institutions should transform themselves keeping in tune with the changes so that they remain relevant today," he said.

