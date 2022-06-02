Accountant, 2 aides held for duping hospital of Rs 41.25L

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Three persons were produced in court on Wednesday on the charge of fraudulently withdrawing Rs 41.25 lakh from the bank account of a private hospital here between 2019 and 2022. The accused were identified as Manas Ranjan Khuntia (30), the accountant of OM Appolo Hospital and his accomplices Susant Barik (33) and Shiv Kumar Jha (32).

The trio was arrested basing on the complaint lodged by hospital proprietor Dr Ajit Singh (59) with the Rourkela Cyber Crime and Economic Offences police. Sources said accused Khuntia was operating the hospital’s current account in the Panposh Road branch of HDFC Bank.

He manipulated the registered mobile phone number and without knowledge of Singh, used to receive the OTPs to transfer hefty sum of money periodically from September 26, 2019 to May 15, 2022. Singh could not know about the illegal transactions as the related SMSs were not reaching his mobile phone. During this period, a total of Rs 41.2 lakh was fraudulently withdrawn from the hospital account.

Khuntia’s luck ran out when on May 16 Singh received an SMS regarding deduction of Rs 1.90 lakh from the account. The hospital proprietor asked him to file a police complaint. But in quick succession, Rs 90,000 and Rs 1 lakh were returned to the hospital’s account which made Singh suspect the role of his accountant.

He immediately informed the Mumbai office of HDFC Bank to freeze the account and sought transaction details. Police said the money from the fraudulent transactions was transferred to Barik’s savings account in the Basanti Colony branch of SBI. Shiv was also involved in the fraud. The accused trio was booked under sections 419, 420, 465, 468 and 409 of the IPC and section 66-D of Information Technology Act, 2000.