Guest lecturers without regular appointment hampers education: Orissa HC

The ruling came on a petition filed by a guest lecturer at Khallikote Unitary University, who had challenged his removal after four years to engage another guest faculty.

Published: 02nd June 2022 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has ruled that "the position of a guest lecturer, being contractual in nature cannot be vested with the right of continuation". "The appointment and tenure of the guest lecturers is based on the policy of the institution and the Courts cannot interfere in such matters," the Vacation Court said on Tuesday. 

While rejecting the petition Justice SK Panigrahi said, "It is the prerogative of the institution to allow him to continue or discontinue on the basis of their performance, conduct etc. as it is not a regular post. The so-called equity arising out of the temporary employment and seeking continuation, per se does not sustain, as court should be precluded from issuing any order of continuation."

Justice Panigrahi said there cannot be any absolute rule or principle that one ad hoc or temporary appointee can never be replaced by another ad hoc or temporary appointee. However, Justice Panigrahi said that "appointment of Guest Lecturers on a large scale without regular appointment of teachers is likely to make a huge dent on the quality of teaching and hugely hamper the interests of the students".

"Further, the guest faculty will not be able to work with a free mind and there will always be a fear of termination at the whims and fancy of the principal or vice-chancellors. This Court believes that students of Odisha deserve good teachers and quality education," he observed.

