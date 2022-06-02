Missing baby’s father untraceable, admin set to file police complaint

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The mystery over the missing of a two-month old baby from a private clinic in Rayagada deepened with a team of district officials unable to trace the father of the new born during a visit to Karubai village on Wednesday. It is being suspected that attempts are being made to hush up the matter.

Raising Meleka, the father, had alleged that the baby was sold off due to non-payment of treatment charges. The clinic authorities, on the other hand, had claimed that the baby died during treatment and cremated as they did not have contact details of parents.

As the issue escalated into a controversy, Rayagada Collector Saroj Mishra directed chief district medical officer (CDMO) Lalmohan Routroy to enquire into the matter. Accordingly, a committee was formed comprising child welfare committee officer Rajkishor Sahu, legal officer Nirakar Padhy, CWC member Nikunja Pradhan and child protection unit officer Ramesh Chandra Sahu.

Directed to submit a report within two-three days, the committee visited Karubai village on the day. Raising was untraceable despite a long search and the officials recorded the statements of ward member and others before returning to Rayagada.

Later, the committee reached the clinic and questioned the owner Dr Naba Kishor Kundu apart from ANM Prabhati Jena who had admitted the baby in the private facility. Though the team refused to divulge the findings, officials said the explanation given by Dr Kundu and ANM Prabhati were not satisfactory. They, however, said, that the doctor admitted his fault for not apprising the administration or health officials of the infant’s death which is mandatory.

Sources said the committee is suspecting foul play, as the ANM claimed the newborn was alive till April, and planning to file a police complaint in a day or two. Meanwhile, anganwadi worker Parbati Mandanga has claimed that she got to know about the incident on May 27 and even reported it in writing to CDPO Minakhi Das. Investigation revealed that the Dr Kundu is a government doctor posted at Laxmipur CHC in the district and the private clinic is owned by his wife and son. Despite repeated attempts, neither Dr Kundu nor ANM Prabhati and CDMO were available for any clarification.

