Odisha government seeks Centre's nod for Shri Lingaraj Temple Ordinance

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Opposition BJP targeted the State government on Wednesday as it again sought the approval of the Centre for promulgation of the Shri Lingaraj Temple Ordinance, 2020 for smooth management of rituals of the deity.

National spokesperson of BJP and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi said that nobody is opposing development. But development cannot be done violating the rules. “Why the government is worried? Has it committed any mistake? she asked referring to the Shri Lingaraj Temple Ordinance.

However, minister of state for public enterprise Ashok Chandra Panda said that promulgation of the ordinance will pave the way for constitution of the 15-member management committee. The committee is required for the smooth management of the rituals of the deity, he added.

The State government also on Tuesday justified the ordinance by claiming that objections raised by the Centre has been complied with in letters written on March 3, 2022 and March 20, 2022.

In a letter to the Union Home secretary Ajay Bhalla, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said that whole object of the ordinance is to maintain and manage the affairs of the temple in a smooth and prescribed manner which is now entrusted with the Commissioner of Endowments. The letter said the government has plans for the Lingaraj temple to streamline its rituals and other activities.

Stating that duties and responsibilities of the Commissioner has increased manifold now, the letter said the ordinance will help in the effective management of the temple administration and lessen the burden of work on the Commissioner.

The chief secretary maintained that the government has already received no objection certificate from Union Ministry of Law and Land Resources department of the Union Ministry of Rural Development in this regard. Besides, it had already given clarification on objections raised by Culture department.

The Chief Secretary urged the Centre to approve the Ordinance so that President of India would enable the Governor of Odisha to promulgate the Ordinance for smooth management of the Seva Puja Deity Shri Lingaraj Mahaprabhu.