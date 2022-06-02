Odisha: One killed, eight hurt as vehicle ploughs into queue in community health centre 

By Express News Service

BHADRAK: A person was killed and eight others sustained injuries after a private vehicle on medical duty ploughed into a group of people standing in a queue in front of the outdoor ticket counter on the premises of Agarpada community health centre (CHC) here on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Sridhar Lenka of Bada Barchikaya, an attendant of a patient. The mishap took place at around 11 am.

Sources said patients and attendants were standing in a queue in front of the outdoor counter to book tickets for consultation with doctors. Nearby, the hospital staff were unloading medicines from a private multi-utility vehicle (MUV) engaged by the CHC authorities in medical duty on contract basis.

The driver of the MUV left the vehicle with its ignition on and went inside the CHC for some work. In the meantime, a sweeper of the CHC got into the vehicle. He reportedly stepped on the accelerator pedal mistaking it for the brake and crashed the vehicle into the group of people standing in front of the ticket counter.

On hearing the loud sound of the MUV hitting the wall of the CHC building, the driver rushed to the spot and took control of the vehicle. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Agarpada police station Bramhananda Prusty said on being informed, police reached the CHC and seized the body for postmortem.

All the injured persons have been admitted to the CHC and are undergoing treatment. Prima facie, it appears that the mishap took place due to the driver’s carelessness. A case has been registered and investigation is underway, the ASI added.