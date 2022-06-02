STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

School headmaster suspended for misusing food allowance of students

The accused was identified as Prasan Karan, the headmaster of Rajendranarayanpur primary school in Rajnagar block. 

Published: 02nd June 2022 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  The district education office on Wednesday suspended the headmaster of a school on the charge of misappropriating the food security allowance of students under mid-day meal scheme during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The accused was identified as Prasan Karan, the headmaster of Rajendranarayanpur primary school in Rajnagar block. Sources said Karan had withdrawn Rs 91,000 from the bank on October 22 last year to disburse it as food security allowance among students. 

However, he did not provide the fund to students allegedly misappropriated the amount. Last week, some villagers approached the block education officer (BEO) of Rajnagar in this regard. Acting on the allegation, BEO Manoranjan Sethi launched an investigation and found that the headmaster had misappropriated the funds meant for food security allowance of around 374 students of the school. Subsequently, he was placed under suspension.

In 2020, the State government had ordered distribution of the food security allowance to eligible school students across Odisha under the mid-day meal programme during Covid-induced lockdown. This is not the first time a teacher has faced the suspension axe for irregularities in mid-day meal scheme in the district. Three years back, the headmaster of Chandannagar school was suspended for not providing mid-day meals to students regularly. 

Similarly four years back, the headmistress of Indupur primary school was placed under suspension for inflating the number of students taking the noon meal. She had allegedly misappropriated the rice, dal and money meant for students who were not present in the school to take the mid-day meal.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp