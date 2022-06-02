STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Second coordination meeting reviews Rath Yatra progress 

Expressing concern over missing targets in the first meeting, Jena directed the Energy and Transport departments to stick to the deadlines this time.

Published: 02nd June 2022 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PURI:  The second coordination committee meeting for annual Rath Yatra was held here on Wednesday. Law Minister Pratap Jena, who presided over the meeting, took stock of the progress in arrangements for the grand event scheduled to start from July 1. 

Expressing concern over missing targets in the first meeting, Jena directed the Energy and Transport departments to stick to the deadlines this time. Issues like construction of the chariots, power supply, sanitation, drinking water, transport of pilgrims, traffic management and security arrangements were taken up for discussion.

The local health wing was directed to fill all 55 vacant posts of doctors and support staff. Chief district medical officer (CDMO) Sujata Mishra informed that 14 dispensaries will be set up at various places along the Bada Danda, along with 29 ambulances. 

Along with sanitation drive to check outbreak of an epidemic, six food inspectors have been deployed to check  adulteration of consumables, the CDMO said.  Chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration Vir Vikram Yadav informed about the progress of chariot construction.

Executive officer (EO) of Puri Municipality Saroj Swain said about 872 street lights and 349 LED lights will be installed in various parts of the city. This apart, 23 vehicle parking places and seven mobile toilets will be made operational. 

To carry devotees, 137 more trains will run from various destinations to Puri and additional 35 ticket booking counters will be opened. The strength of Government Railway Police will be increased and 500 railway protection force will be deployed. 

SP K Vishal Singh informed that adequate security and traffic arrangements will be made for smooth conduct of the festival till Niladri Bije, the concluding day of the festival. Ministers Raghunandan Das, Dibya Shankar Mishra and Tusarkanti Behera, Collector Samarth Verma, servitors and many prominent citizens were present in the meeting among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp