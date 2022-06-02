Second coordination meeting reviews Rath Yatra progress 

By Express News Service

PURI: The second coordination committee meeting for annual Rath Yatra was held here on Wednesday. Law Minister Pratap Jena, who presided over the meeting, took stock of the progress in arrangements for the grand event scheduled to start from July 1.

Expressing concern over missing targets in the first meeting, Jena directed the Energy and Transport departments to stick to the deadlines this time. Issues like construction of the chariots, power supply, sanitation, drinking water, transport of pilgrims, traffic management and security arrangements were taken up for discussion.

The local health wing was directed to fill all 55 vacant posts of doctors and support staff. Chief district medical officer (CDMO) Sujata Mishra informed that 14 dispensaries will be set up at various places along the Bada Danda, along with 29 ambulances.

Along with sanitation drive to check outbreak of an epidemic, six food inspectors have been deployed to check adulteration of consumables, the CDMO said. Chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration Vir Vikram Yadav informed about the progress of chariot construction.

Executive officer (EO) of Puri Municipality Saroj Swain said about 872 street lights and 349 LED lights will be installed in various parts of the city. This apart, 23 vehicle parking places and seven mobile toilets will be made operational.

To carry devotees, 137 more trains will run from various destinations to Puri and additional 35 ticket booking counters will be opened. The strength of Government Railway Police will be increased and 500 railway protection force will be deployed.

SP K Vishal Singh informed that adequate security and traffic arrangements will be made for smooth conduct of the festival till Niladri Bije, the concluding day of the festival. Ministers Raghunandan Das, Dibya Shankar Mishra and Tusarkanti Behera, Collector Samarth Verma, servitors and many prominent citizens were present in the meeting among others.