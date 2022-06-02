STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three books of translations by Odia author Ratnamala Swain released

The books, published by Central Sahitya Akademi, include Odia translations of eight contemporary Indian plays done by Swain in the last seven years.

Published: 02nd June 2022 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 06:37 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Three books of translations - 'Ek Dui Teen', 'Kuhuka Mancha' and 'Tak Dhina Dhin' - by author Ratnamala Swain were released at an event here on Tuesday. The books, published by Central Sahitya Akademi, include Odia translations of eight contemporary Indian plays done by Swain in the last seven years (2014 to 2021). It is her most exhaustive and satisfying work in translation so far, said Swain.

The plays that have been translated are ‘Hayavadan’ by Girish Karnad, ‘Evam Indrajit’ by Badal Sirkar, ‘Listen Janmejay’ by Sriranga, ‘Aurangzeb’ by Indira Parthasarathi, ‘One Day in Asadhan’ by Mohan Rakesh, ‘From Sunset to Sunrise’ by Surendra Verma, ‘Hunting the Sun’ by Utpal Dutt and ‘Her Mother’s Story’ by Sushma Deshpande.

“All these plays in regional languages were earlier translated to English,” said the Ganjam-born writer, who had previously translated three books including ‘Jibansmruti’ by Sitadevi Khadanga which she co-translated with Purabi Das. ‘Jibansmruti : Memoirs of Sitadevi Khadenga’ finds place in the Stanford Library. 

She claimed this nature of translation work has never been done before in the history of Odia literature and it would inspire Odia writers to do the same to enrich local literature. “Translation of the 8 dramas has taught me what to speak and what not to speak. It takes only a few years to learn what to speak but it takes a lifetime to learn what not to speak,” said Swain who is also the Director of DN Homes.

Among others, BJD MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, BJD leader and noted actor Prashant Nanda, writers Gaurahari Das, Haraprasad Das and entrepreneur Jagadish Prasad Naik were present.

