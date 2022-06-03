STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

15k vehicle owners book HSRPs online

The Odisha government has made HSRPs mandatory for all vehicles registered on or before April 1, 2019. This was done in compliance with the earlier order of the Supreme Court.

Published: 03rd June 2022 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Within 48 hours of opening of online services to book high security registration plates (HSRPs) and colour-coded stickers for old vehicles in the State, around 15,000 vehicle owners have booked their HSRPs.

The Odisha government has made HSRPs mandatory for all vehicles registered on or before April 1, 2019. This was done in compliance with the earlier order of the Supreme Court. An applicant can book HSRP and make online payment through the website of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers - www.siam.in.

Online method has been adopted to maintain transparency and to prevent excess charging from the vehicle owners. Transport department officials are of the opinion that slot booking will ensure effective crowd management. The vehicle owners can choose any dealer, location and date as per their convenience to fix the HSRPs.

The specifications of HSRP, which has been implemented by at least 23 states, are prescribed by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways under Rule 50 of Central Motor Vehicle Rules. Odisha has implemented the same specifications issued by MoRTH.

HSRPs were earlier made mandatory for all new vehicles registered on or after April 1, 2019. “HSRPs primarily help in tracking the stolen vehicles. Old number plates come with stickers that can be easily removed and the vehicle registration number can be changed. Mostly, all stolen vehicles end up with replaced number plates, which makes it difficult to track them. HSRP prevents counterfeiting of number plates,” said a department official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp