15k vehicle owners book HSRPs online

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Within 48 hours of opening of online services to book high security registration plates (HSRPs) and colour-coded stickers for old vehicles in the State, around 15,000 vehicle owners have booked their HSRPs.

The Odisha government has made HSRPs mandatory for all vehicles registered on or before April 1, 2019. This was done in compliance with the earlier order of the Supreme Court. An applicant can book HSRP and make online payment through the website of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers - www.siam.in.

Online method has been adopted to maintain transparency and to prevent excess charging from the vehicle owners. Transport department officials are of the opinion that slot booking will ensure effective crowd management. The vehicle owners can choose any dealer, location and date as per their convenience to fix the HSRPs.

The specifications of HSRP, which has been implemented by at least 23 states, are prescribed by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways under Rule 50 of Central Motor Vehicle Rules. Odisha has implemented the same specifications issued by MoRTH.

HSRPs were earlier made mandatory for all new vehicles registered on or after April 1, 2019. “HSRPs primarily help in tracking the stolen vehicles. Old number plates come with stickers that can be easily removed and the vehicle registration number can be changed. Mostly, all stolen vehicles end up with replaced number plates, which makes it difficult to track them. HSRP prevents counterfeiting of number plates,” said a department official.