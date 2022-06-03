HC seeks govt response on tree felling 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Thursday sought response from the State government to a PIL seeking intervention against the felling of hundreds of trees at the construction site of residential quarters for legislators in Bhubaneswar.

Jayanti Das (60), a Cuttack based social activist, filed the petition challenging the inaction of the authorities against cutting of the trees for the construction of the multi-storey building for the residential quarters for the MLAs.

The petition sought direction to stop cutting of trees for the MLA residence project, direction to the authorities to pay compensation for the trees cut so far. It also sought direction to the authorities to provide satellite pictures of the area before and after cutting of the old trees. The vacation bench of Justice SK Sahoo and Justice BP Satapathy posted the matter to June 27 for hearing along with the State government’s reply.