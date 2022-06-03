STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lady assistant section officer, husband held for cheating mason in Cuttack

Cuttack police said that the couple had come in contact with the mason Ratnakar Sahoo (28) of Khuntuni.

Published: 03rd June 2022 08:32 AM

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Chauliaganj police on Thursday arrested a couple for duping a mason on the pretext of providing him a piece of land. The accused are Ananta Kumar Nayak (51) and his wife Shantilata Nayak (44).

They were arrested from an apartment under Chandaka police limits in Bhubaneswar. Shantilata is working as an assistant section officer (ASO) in the department of Science & Technology. 

DCP Pinak Mishra said that the couple had come in contact with the mason Ratnakar Sahoo (28) of Khuntuni. They promised to give him a piece of land and took Rs 81,000 from him in advance, but did not return the money nor provided the land. 

