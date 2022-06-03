STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Locals panic as Maoist banner resurfaces at Odisha's Majhipali village

The locals were also warned against providing information to the police regarding movement and activities of the Maoists.

Published: 03rd June 2022 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

maoist, naxal

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  For the second time this year, a banner signed by suspected Maoists surfaced at Majhipali village under Paikmal block in Bargarh district on Thursday, triggering panic in the area. 

The banner, signed by the banned CPI (Maoist), warned the government officials who are 'depriving' labourers of employment under various welfare schemes. The locals were also warned against providing information to the police regarding movement and activities of the Maoists.

Written in Hindi, the banner stated that under government schemes, works such as digging of ponds and construction of check dams are meant for the poor people. But due to use of machines, the poor are being forced to work as migrant labourers.

Besides, politicians and government officers are misappropriating funds sanctioned under several public welfare schemes.

The banner further read, some people of Jharmunda, Bhangkhunti, Salepali, Mithapali, Gurunda, Jamseth and Bartunda villages are monitoring the activities of Maoists and passing on the information to police. The Maoists threatened to kill such people if they don’t mend their ways.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Padampur Bibhuti Bhusan Bhoi said the banner has been seized. "Police are verifying if the banner was put up by Maoists or any mischief monger. There is nothing to panic," he added.

On February 1, another banner signed by the Maoists was found at Majhipali village before the panchayat elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maoist Bargarh district Maoist banner
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp