Locals panic as Maoist banner resurfaces at Odisha's Majhipali village

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: For the second time this year, a banner signed by suspected Maoists surfaced at Majhipali village under Paikmal block in Bargarh district on Thursday, triggering panic in the area.

The banner, signed by the banned CPI (Maoist), warned the government officials who are 'depriving' labourers of employment under various welfare schemes. The locals were also warned against providing information to the police regarding movement and activities of the Maoists.

Written in Hindi, the banner stated that under government schemes, works such as digging of ponds and construction of check dams are meant for the poor people. But due to use of machines, the poor are being forced to work as migrant labourers.

Besides, politicians and government officers are misappropriating funds sanctioned under several public welfare schemes.

The banner further read, some people of Jharmunda, Bhangkhunti, Salepali, Mithapali, Gurunda, Jamseth and Bartunda villages are monitoring the activities of Maoists and passing on the information to police. The Maoists threatened to kill such people if they don’t mend their ways.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Padampur Bibhuti Bhusan Bhoi said the banner has been seized. "Police are verifying if the banner was put up by Maoists or any mischief monger. There is nothing to panic," he added.

On February 1, another banner signed by the Maoists was found at Majhipali village before the panchayat elections.