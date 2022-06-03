STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha Assembly bypoll: Counting of votes for Brajrajnagar byelection on Friday

The counting of votes for the bypoll to the Brajrajnagar assembly constituency will be held on Friday. Counting process will be over by 3 pm and then result will be declared.

Published: 03rd June 2022 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting, Election

Representational Image (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The counting of votes for the bypoll to the Brajrajnagar assembly constituency will be held on Friday. Counting process will be over by 3 pm and then result will be declared. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sushil Kumar Lohani told mediapersons that counting of votes will start at the Jharsuguda Engineering College at 8 am.

A total of 20 rounds of counting will be held, he added. "The counting of postal ballots will start at 8 am and of EVMs at 8:30 am. There will be 14 counting tables with three staff allotted to each table. There will be 60 counting personnel," he said.

The CEO said candidates will be allowed to allot agents to supervise the counting process. A counting assistant, a counting supervisor and a micro observer will be allotted to each table. Result will be announced after each round of counting.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of Brajrajnagar MLA Kishore Mohanty on December 30 last year due to cardiac arrest. The BJD has fielded his wife Alaka Mohanty. The Congress has fielded former minister Kishore Chandra Patel while the BJP candidate is Radharani Panda, who represented the constituency from 2014 to 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kishore Mohanty Brajrajnagar assembly constituency Brajrajnagar Assembly byelection
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp