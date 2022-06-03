Orissa HC scanner on land takeover of Shailabala Women's Autonomous College

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The controversy over the State government's plan to take over the playground of Shailabala Women's Autonomous College for the Cuttack Chandi Mandir beautification project has come under judicial scrutiny.

The Orissa High Court on Thursday issued notice to the government on a PIL filed by the Association (Alumni) Shailabala Women's Autonomous College seeking direction to stop acquisition of the college land for the project. Advocate Sujata Jena argued on behalf of the petitioner association.

After a preliminary hearing, the vacation bench of Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo and Justice Biraja Prasanna Satapathy posted the matter to June 27 for hearing along with the response of the government. The bench directed the State government to file by then a counter affidavit giving complete details of the Cuttack Chandi Mandir beautification project.

Accordingly, the bench issued notices to Commissioner-cum-Secretary Odia Language, Literature and Culture department, Principal Secretary 5T Mission, Collector Cuttack and Principal Shailabala Autonomous Women’s College.

The controversy triggered when the alumni of the college opposed the State government's playground takeover plan and staged protest in front of the temple on Monday. They expressed their solidarity to protect the institution from irrational and deliberate acquisition of its land for non-educational purpose.

According to the petition, the college established in 1913 is going to lose a major portion of its playground, which is spread over three acre and also the newly constructed four-storey hostel building if the temple development plan has its way.

Earlier the association had written a letter to the Chief Minister, requesting him to prevent the acquisition of the playground which has helped to produce many state and national level players.

It will also hamper future development of one of the oldest colleges of the State. "Reducing the land would lead to curtailing the growth and future of woman sportspersons and will also seal the fate of this august institution from ever becoming a heritage university," the letter stated.