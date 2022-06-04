Srimandir Heritage Corridor Project: Devotees rejoice after SC verdict on construction work

By Express News Service

PURI: Devotees and servitors supporting the Srimandir Heritage Corridor Project breathed a sigh of relief soon after the Supreme Court judgement on the matter on Friday.

The SC dismissed the pleas challenging the Orissa High Court order that had refused to stay the construction work of the Odisha government under the project envisaging development work around the Meghanada prachir of Sri Jagannath Temple.

While 5T secretary VK Pandian, Pranab Prakash Das, Collector Samarth Verma and SP Kunwar Vishal Singh went to Srimandir to offer prayers, many devotees were seen lighting earthen lamps in front of Simhadwar at Sri Jagannath temple here as a mark of gratitude.

The Apex Court order was delivered as per the wish of Lord Jagannath, the devotees said. Local BJP MLA Jayant Sarangi who courted controversy for supporting the project going against his party colleagues said, “From the outset I am in favour of the project and have extended my support.”

