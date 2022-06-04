STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Villagers protest in Odisha's Sundargarh district, reject Dalmia Cement Bharat's R&R package

He said some other villagers accepted the R&R proposal but the remaining can also place their suggestion and demand in writing before final draft publication.

Published: 04th June 2022 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Sub-Collector being stopped from entering the village

Sub-Collector being stopped from entering the village. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Refusing to part with their ancestral land for expansion of the Lanjiberna mines of Dalmia Cement Bharat Ltd (formerly OCL India Ltd) the affected tribal villagers in Rajgangpur block of Sundargarh district on Friday rejected the proposed R&R package. 

As part of the phase-wise land acquisition process the administration was scheduled to hold public hearing on R&R proposals at Jalodihi village of Kukuda Gram Panchayat (GP) and Rengerbal village of Alanda GP. But the administrative team was restricted by protestors from reaching the venues.  

However, the administration led by Sundargarh Sub-Collector and administrator for R&R Abhimanyu Behera accompanied by the Rajgangpur BDO Piyush Lohar and others completed the public hearing process on the outskirts of the villages and returned. 

Earlier, the draft R&R proposal based on the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RFCTLARR)  Act, 2013 was sent to the respective GPs.

The Sub-Collector said the public hearings were meant to apprise the affected families about the R&R package and include further modifications or demands, but those protesting refused to talk over the R&R proposal and raised unrelated issues. 

He said some other villagers accepted the R&R proposal but the remaining can also place their suggestion and demand in writing before final draft publication. Forum for Gram Sabha Committee (FGSC), Rajgangpur President Bibol Toppo leading the agitators said the land acquisition proposal of DCBL was unanimously rejected at the respective Gram Sabha meetings of the concerned GPs on January 26,2020. 

"Still, the administration continues to move ahead unlawfully with the land acquisition process. The public hearing on R&R policy was both illegal and unconstitutional. We would next go for massive agitation and also seek help of court," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dalmia Cement Bharat Lanjiberna mines Sundargarh district Kukuda Gram Panchayat
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp