Athagarh elephant crisis: Odisha forest department suspends two officials

BHUBANESWAR: The Forest department on Saturday suspended forester Pradip Parida and forest guard Tanmay Behera in connection with the recovery of two elephant carcasses from Baramba range. Angul RCCF M Jogajayananda said a thorough investigation has been launched into the matter and appropriate legal action will be taken against those found involved in the two cases.

He said they will also be looking into the allegation of suppression of information by officials and staff of the division. "Stern action will be taken if anyone is found guilty," he said.

The knee-jerk reaction apart, the department has not been able to answer how the killing and burial of the two elephants couldn't come to the notice of officials at the divisional level and remained unreported till the Special Task Force team dog out the remains.

From poor action to inadequate surveillance at higher level, the Athagarh jumbo tragedy has exposed many gaping holes in protection of the gentle giants in the division. Worse is the range officer of Baramba has already faced suspension and jail term in 2011 while serving as a forester in the same division on the grounds of suppressing information regarding jumbo death.

The then Athagarh DFO Sudarsan Behera had initiated action against him and four more staff for trying to suppress the death of an elephant and disposing it of without bringing it to the notice of the Forest department.

Meanwhile, wildlife conservationists said regular reshuffle of staff including forester, ranger and ACF beyond divisions has to be ensured to prevent any staff from committing crime or illegal activity. "There are many divisions where forest staff have been working for years. The department should ensure their regular transfer to check such incidents," said an expert.

Honorary Wildlife Warden of Angul Aditya Chandra Panda, on the other hand, suggested that a culture of accountability and transparency needs to be encouraged in the Forest department to prevent such crimes and incidents. "The department should build confidence among the staff if they report crimes properly," he said.