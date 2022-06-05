STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi renews attack on Odisha government

The movement on ‘Srimandir Banchao’ was clearly based on safety and security of our beloved deity Lord Jagannath’s temple.

Published: 05th June 2022 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2022 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar MP and national spokesperson of the BJP Aparajita Sarangi on Saturday renewed her attack on the State government over the Srimandir Parikrama project a day after the Supreme Court rejected two PILs against construction work around the Jagannath Temple by questioning the reason behind the petitioners approaching the apex court.

"The movement on 'Srimandir Banchao' was clearly based on safety and security of our beloved deity Lord Jagannath's temple. The matter was being examined in detail by the Orissa High Court. At this stage, why the petitioners approached the Supreme Court is not very clear to me," Sarangi told mediapersons here.

Sarangi also demanded that the names of all the beneficiaries who received compensation of Rs 700 crore as admitted by the State government should be put up in public domain as it is hard earned money of people of Odisha. "How the calculation of the compensation was made should be also be made public," she said.

She said the July 3 judgement of the Supreme Court is a victory for those concerned with the safety and security of the Temple and clearly defines the boundary within which the State government will have to undertake the project.

Stating that the judgement has clearly exposed the lie of the State government that it was not violating the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act, 1958, she said the government has admitted before the High Court and the Supreme Court that they are moving the reception centre beyond the 100 metres prohibited area.

The reception centre was designed as a 14-mtr-tall building and would have clearly affected the safety and security of the temple, she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aparajita Sarangi BJP Srimandir Banchao Srimandir Parikrama project Odisha government
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp