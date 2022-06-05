STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Five inter-state criminals arrested in Odisha's Mayurbhanj  

An INSAS excalibur rifle, 26 rounds of 5.56mm live ammunition, two numbers of magazine, a tractor, cash of around Rs  50,000 along with other household articles were seized from their possession.

Published: 05th June 2022 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2022 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Mayurbhanj police claimed to have arrested as many as five inter-state hardcore criminals for allegedly killing one Sheikh Jamshed Ali (48), a businessman of Jhargram of West Bengal. Of the five, one is from Mayurbhanj district while the rest are from West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand.

An INSAS excalibur rifle, 26 rounds of 5.56mm live ammunition, two numbers of magazine, a tractor, cash of around Rs 50,000 along with other household articles were seized from their possession.

Eastern Range IG Himanshu Kumar Lal, in presence of Mayurbhanj SP Rishikesh D Khilari and other senior officials, addressed the press on Saturday and attributed the success of the operation to joint efforts of Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar police.

As per police, four bike-borne armed criminals reached Hatabadada weekly cattle market within Rairangpur Rural police limits in the district on May 25 and fired on Ali before looting Rs  20 lakh from him. The man was killed on the spot. A case was registered under various acts. 

Preliminary investigation revealed there were many cases registered against them Rairangpur Rural, Karanjia, Raruan and Bangiriposi police stations in the district, two cases in Barbil, one in Joda police station in Keonjhar district from January 1 till date this year, the IG informed.

"Their mode of operation was they got in touch with the local criminals who gather information about the potential targets and convey  to the gang leaders. Once ready with a plan, the gang members commit the crime," the IG said. 

They were produced in Rairangpur SDJM Court and remanded in judicial custody after their bail was rejected, the SP confirmed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mayurbhanj Police INSAS excalibur rifle Interstate criminals
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp