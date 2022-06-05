Five inter-state criminals arrested in Odisha's Mayurbhanj  

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Mayurbhanj police claimed to have arrested as many as five inter-state hardcore criminals for allegedly killing one Sheikh Jamshed Ali (48), a businessman of Jhargram of West Bengal. Of the five, one is from Mayurbhanj district while the rest are from West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand.

An INSAS excalibur rifle, 26 rounds of 5.56mm live ammunition, two numbers of magazine, a tractor, cash of around Rs 50,000 along with other household articles were seized from their possession.

Eastern Range IG Himanshu Kumar Lal, in presence of Mayurbhanj SP Rishikesh D Khilari and other senior officials, addressed the press on Saturday and attributed the success of the operation to joint efforts of Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar police.

As per police, four bike-borne armed criminals reached Hatabadada weekly cattle market within Rairangpur Rural police limits in the district on May 25 and fired on Ali before looting Rs 20 lakh from him. The man was killed on the spot. A case was registered under various acts.

Preliminary investigation revealed there were many cases registered against them Rairangpur Rural, Karanjia, Raruan and Bangiriposi police stations in the district, two cases in Barbil, one in Joda police station in Keonjhar district from January 1 till date this year, the IG informed.

"Their mode of operation was they got in touch with the local criminals who gather information about the potential targets and convey to the gang leaders. Once ready with a plan, the gang members commit the crime," the IG said.

They were produced in Rairangpur SDJM Court and remanded in judicial custody after their bail was rejected, the SP confirmed.