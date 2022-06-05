STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Matric results likely by June-end

Students will be awarded marks subject-wise on the basis of the highest marks achieved among the three tests.

Published: 05th June 2022 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2022 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Results of the annual high school certificate (HSC) examination, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, is likely to be announced by month-end, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said on Saturday.

Dash said, evaluation of answer papers of the exams, also called Summative Assessment -II, has already been completed. “The process for  publication of the results has begun. We are planning to announce it by this month-end,” he said. 

The matriculation examination was conducted between April 29 and May 7, 2022. Evaluation was held at 58 centres from May 21. A total of 5,85,730 students had enrolled for the exams examination this year.The Class X Board examination was held in offline mode after a gap of one year owing to Covid-19 pandemic. 

The Board this year decided to evaluate the marks adopting three different methods. The evaluation has been done on the basis of scores achieved in Summative Assessment-I, Summative Assessment-II and Internal Assessment. Students will be awarded marks subject-wise on the basis of the highest marks achieved among the three tests.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp