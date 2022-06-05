Matric results likely by June-end

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Results of the annual high school certificate (HSC) examination, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, is likely to be announced by month-end, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said on Saturday.

Dash said, evaluation of answer papers of the exams, also called Summative Assessment -II, has already been completed. “The process for publication of the results has begun. We are planning to announce it by this month-end,” he said.

The matriculation examination was conducted between April 29 and May 7, 2022. Evaluation was held at 58 centres from May 21. A total of 5,85,730 students had enrolled for the exams examination this year.The Class X Board examination was held in offline mode after a gap of one year owing to Covid-19 pandemic.

The Board this year decided to evaluate the marks adopting three different methods. The evaluation has been done on the basis of scores achieved in Summative Assessment-I, Summative Assessment-II and Internal Assessment. Students will be awarded marks subject-wise on the basis of the highest marks achieved among the three tests.