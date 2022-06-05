Odisha cabinet reshuffle: Advisors and chairpersons of various departments removed

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day ahead of the Cabinet reshuffle, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday removed the advisors/chairpersons of different departments, corporations and boards set up by the government.

A notification issued by the Planning and Convergence department stated, "As per order passed by the Chief Minister, all advisors/chairpersons of 23 departments, corporations and boards shall cease to be in office with effect from June 5."

The corporations included OTDC, OSIC, APICOL, Odisha State Seeds Corporation, Agro Industries Corporation, Pisciculture Development Corporation, Cashew Development Corporation, Rural Housing Corporation, Lift Irrigation Corporation, Forest Development Corporation and State Film Development Corporation.

Similarly, the political appointees as head of State Housing Board, State Youth Welfare Board, State Agriculture Marketing Board and Khadi and Village Industries Board and advisors of ET and IT department, Agriculture and Farmer Welfare department, Chilika Development Authority, Odia Language, Literature and Culture department, Mission Shakti and Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana have been withdrawn.

Deputy Chairman of State Planning Board Sanjay Kumar Das Burma and Member of Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) Puspendra Singh Deo have also been removed.