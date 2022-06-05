Odisha may re-enforce mask rule if COVID-19 cases rise

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as there is no significant rise in new COVID-19 cases like some southern states, Maharashtra and Delhi, the State government on Saturday warned to implement the mandatory mask rule and intensify surveillance if infections surge.

Director of Health Services Dr Bijay Mohapatra said as COVID-19 cases are increasing in several states, the Centre has asked to intensify surveillance and take precautionary measures.

"Odisha is better placed in terms of cases and infection control and as of now there is nothing to worry. But the possibility of cases rising further can not be ruled out if people do not follow COVID appropriate behaviour," he said.

On Friday, the Ministry of Health had asked Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra asking the states to follow risk-assessment-based approach in the public health responses without losing the gains made so far in the fight against the pandemic.

The State has been witnessing marginal rise in new cases for the last four days. The number of infections that had dropped to three on May 31 rose to 14 the day following. While 11 people had tested positive on June 2 and eight on June 3, 12 persons were found COVID positive in last 24 hours.

As many as 10,127 tests, including 3,846 through RT-PCR were conducted during the period. The test positivity rate (TPR) has also gone up slightly and now stood at 0.12 per cent (pc) as the number of tests went down from a range of 20,000 to 10,000. The State has 71 active cases and no death has been reported since May 1.

Dr Mohapatra said the targeted testing is being carried out to monitor the situation in the State. "The surveillance will continue to track the symptomatic patients. If the positivity rate increases, we will follow the modalities and re-enforce mandatory use of masks. However, people must wear masks in crowded places and go through COVID test and isolate themselves if they develop any symptoms," he added.