STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha may re-enforce mask rule if COVID-19 cases rise

The State has been witnessing marginal rise in new cases for the last four days and the number of infections that had dropped to three on May 31 rose to 14 the day following.

Published: 05th June 2022 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2022 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Bhubaneswar COVID

An artist busy painting on walls on the theme of COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as there is no significant rise in new COVID-19 cases like some southern states, Maharashtra and Delhi, the State government on Saturday warned to implement the mandatory mask rule and intensify surveillance if infections surge.

Director of Health Services Dr Bijay Mohapatra said as COVID-19 cases are increasing in several states, the Centre has asked to intensify surveillance and take precautionary measures. 

"Odisha is better placed in terms of cases and infection control and as of now there is nothing to worry. But the possibility of cases rising further can not be ruled out if people do not follow COVID appropriate behaviour," he said.

On Friday, the Ministry of Health had asked Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra asking the states to follow risk-assessment-based approach in the public health responses without losing the gains made so far in the fight against the pandemic.

The State has been witnessing marginal rise in new cases for the last four days. The number of infections that had dropped to three on May 31 rose to 14 the day following. While 11 people had tested positive on June 2 and eight on June 3, 12 persons were found COVID positive in last 24 hours.

As many as 10,127 tests, including 3,846 through RT-PCR were conducted during the period. The test positivity rate (TPR) has also gone up slightly and now stood at 0.12 per cent (pc) as the number of tests went down from a range of 20,000 to 10,000. The State has 71 active cases and no death has been reported since May 1.  

Dr Mohapatra said the targeted testing is being carried out to monitor the situation in the State. "The surveillance will continue to track the symptomatic patients. If the positivity rate increases, we will follow the modalities and re-enforce mandatory use of masks. However, people must wear masks in crowded places and go through COVID test and isolate themselves if they develop any symptoms," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Odisha mask rule Odisha COVID
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp