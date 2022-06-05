Ostracised, tribal ward member demands justice  

By Express News Service

BALASORE: A tribal lady ward member from Gahiragadia village under Barungadia Gram Panchayat of Basta block knocked the doors of district Collector on Saturday after she, alongwith her family, was allegedly ostracised by the villagers for contesting the panchayat elections on the seat reserved for STs.

As per sources, residents of Gahiragadia were upset after the seat was declared as a reserved seat as per delimitation. Their discontentment grew more after the tribal ward member Giroth Soren contested the election and won. Since she was supported by five other tribal families, the villagers at a Kangaroo Court held in presence of village head Bijayananda Behera, declared to ostracise Soren and other tribal families soon after the panchayat elections.

Collector K Sudarshan Chakraborty after getting her complaint directed the BDO of Basta block to probe the matter. Action will be taken as per the inquiry report of the BDO, the collector said.As per Soren, the delimitation system declared Ward No 20 as reserved for ST woman. “Since my community advised me, I contested for the post and won. But this was not acceptable to the residents of other communities,” said Soren, adding, “they convened a Kangaroo court and ostracised us.” The villagers also decided that if any other residents cooperate with the ward member or go to her house, they will be fined ` 10,000.

The ward member said they are restricted from entering into the temple and shops in the village. “Some time back I had submitted a petition to Collector, BDO and Sarpanch in this regard but since no action was taken, we go to shops in Basta market and keep away from the temple,” said Soren. While the village head Bijayananda Behera, refuted the allegation, sarpanch of Barungadia GP Karunakar Mallick said he will go to the village and sort out the problem. Contacted, Basta BDO Gyanaranjan Sahu said inquiry was conducted but villagers denied the allegation.