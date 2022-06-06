STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

2 Ministers from Kendrapara in state cabinet

While Nayak, a former minister, was allotted the food and consumer welfare and cooperation portfolios, Deb has been rewarded with industries, micro, small energy and medium enterprises.

Published: 06th June 2022 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Considered a citadel of the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the coastal district of Kendrapara has got two Ministers in the State Cabinet which was reshuffled on Sunday. Mahakalapada MLA Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak and Aul legislator Pratap Keshari Deb have been inducted by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik as Ministers in his new Cabinet.  

While Nayak, a former minister, was allotted the food and consumer welfare and cooperation portfolios, Deb has been rewarded with industries, micro, small energy and medium enterprises. Following the fire mishap at Bhubaneswar’s Sum Hospital in 2016, then Minister of Health and Family Welfare Nayak resigned accepting moral responsibility for the tragedy that claimed 25 lives. Deb, the scion of Aul royal family, was the Food Supplies Minister from 2012 to 2014.

From 1990 to 1995, then Chief Minister Biju Patnaik had inducted Patkura MLA Bijaya Mohapatra, Rajnagar legislator Nalinikanta Mohanty and Kendrapara MLA Bedaprakash Agrawalla as Cabinet Ministers from the district. However, the district was without ministerial representation for the last three years. 

Iswar Chandra Sahoo, a retired school teacher of Kendrapara, said, “We are happy that after over two decades, the district got two Cabinet Ministers. We hope both the Ministers will carry out much development works in the district.”Earlier, there were talks about Patkura MLA Sabitri Agrawalla and Kendrapara legislator Sashibhusan Behera bagging plum portfolios in the ministry. But their names did not find a place in the final list of Ministers.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJD Cabinet Naveen Patnaik Reshuffle
India Matters
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
BJP’s loose cannons get the stick for hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Amid targeted killings, 70 per cent Kashmiri Pandit employees flee Valley
Ramnath Kovind, Venkaiah Naidu unlikely to get another term
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Infant sold for Rs 1.5 lakh in Hyderabad, 10 arrested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp