Better health services sought at hospital   

During the meeting chaired by Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka, the RKS raised issues like non-availability of ultrasound machines, CT scan, dearth of medical staff especially in the Orthopedic department.

CT Scan Machine image for representational purpose(Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Members of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti (RKS) demanded better health services for patients during a review meeting at the Jeypore district headquarters hospital (DHH) on Saturday. During the meeting chaired by Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka, the RKS raised issues like the non-availability of ultrasound machines, CT scan, dearth of medical staff, especially in the Orthopedic department. 

They demanded that the concerns should be dealt with immediate effect as a lot of patients from the district and beyond visit the hospital daily. Demands for the availability of adequate beds at Koraput MCH and early completion of the new DHH building to accommodate increasing patients were also put forth apart from safety measures, drinking water facility for patients, speed breakers in front of DHH main gate, etc. 
Among others, Koraput Collector Md Abdaal Akhtar, Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati, Koraput MLA Raghuram Padal and in-charge CDMO Arun Padhi were present.

