ICU shortage hits critical care in Sishu Bhawan

CUTTACK: Dearth of intensive care units (ICUs) at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics, popularly known as Sishu Bhawan, is forcing parents and guardians to shift their critically-ill patients to private hospitals.

The 416-bed Sishu Bhawan with 21 ICUs is usually overburdened with critical paediatric patients failing to avail treatment in the ICUs as all of them remain occupied most of the time. Out of the 21 ICUs, 12 paediatric ICUs provide treatment to patients up to 14-year-old, and the nine neonatal ICUs serve newborn patients.

“Our newborn baby was having difficulty in breathing. As per the advice of the local doctor, we rushed the ailing baby to Sishu Bhawan. Though a neonatal ICU was urgently required it was not available. We then had no option but to bring him back and get him admitted to a private hospital to save his life,” said a parent from Jagatsinghpur.

People belonging to the financially weaker section of the society depend upon the premier government-run paediatric hospital of the State for the treatment of their critically ill children. With private hospitals not being an option for them, the parents are forced to wait on the general bed till an ICU is vacated.

“Being referred by the local CHC, we had admitted our newborn baby who was suffering from a breathing problem. Though a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit was needed, we failed to avail it instantly. Though our ailing baby started recouping with the effort of doctors while undergoing treatment in the general bed, but the State government should increase the number of intensive care units in Sishu Bhawan, said Rina Panda, a patient’s attendant from Jajpur.

Meanwhile, Sishu Bhawan Superintendent Jnanindra Nath Behera said that the construction of a G+6 building has already been completed. “We will go for expansion of the existing paediatrics hospital and number of ICUs as per the direction of the government after it is handed over to us,” he said.