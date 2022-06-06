STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Sambalpur villages to get internet access in a year’

Pradhan says mobile towers would be installed in all villages .

Published: 06th June 2022 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Pradhan being shown a presentation on the 3D model of IIM-S campus on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said all the villages in Sambalpur district will get access to internet services in the next year. Addressing a public meeting in tribal-dominated Jujumura block here, Pradhan said mobile towers would be installed in all villages under the Digital India Abhiyan. “Our aim is to install mobile towers and facilitate access to internet services across the State,” he said.

Citing the example of a tribal YouTuber from the district Isak Munda of Babupali in Jujumura, the Union Minister said, “Munda has become an internet sensation and also garnered appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Because of the internet, he could make productive use of technology and become an inspiration today. To empower other tribal youths like him, we will make sure that internet facility is available in every village of Odisha.”

At the meeting, several persons of Rairakhol constituency joined the BJP. Pradhan said, “It shows that people have great faith in the leadership of Narendra Modi. Joining of these people will strengthen the party’s organisation in Jujumura.”

Pradhan further informed that the employment-cum-rural public works campaign ‘Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan’ will be strengthened in the days to come. “We are also working to ensure that the benefits of Garib Kalyan Yojana reach every household,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the Union Minister visited Basantpur area where the permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Management, Sambalpur (IIM-S) is being developed. He was shown a presentation on the 3D model of the campus. Pradhan also took part in a plantation drive organised there. Later, he visited the Sainik School of Sambalpur.

