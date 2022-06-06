STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shopkeeper held  for molesting minor in Dharmasala bazaar

The victim returned home and informed her parents about the incident following which a complaint was lodged against Sikander with Dharmasala police.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Police on Sunday arrested a shopkeeper for allegedly molesting a minor girl in Dharmasala bazaar here. The accused was identified as 45-year-old Shaik Sikander of Choramuhan village. Police said the 11-year-old girl had gone to Sikander’s shop to buy some food items on Friday.

Finding her alone, the accused molested her. The victim returned home and informed her parents about the incident following which a complaint was lodged against Sikander with Dharmasala police. Police registered a case and arrested the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act. Sikander was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody. 

