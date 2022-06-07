STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

After 10 long years, Naveen likely to go abroad this month

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is likely to embark on his first foreign trip in 10 years towards the end of this month.

Published: 07th June 2022 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik . (File Photo)

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik . (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is likely to embark on his first foreign trip in 10 years towards the end of this month. He is slated to visit UAE and Rome to take part in investors’ meets there. Though there has been no official word on the matter, knowledgeable sources in the government put the date of his visit on June 28. He is likely to be away from the State at least for a week. The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) also maintained that it has no knowledge of such a visit till now.

However sources said, the Chief Minister will visit Dubai to take part in investors’ meet to be organised by Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and the Indian consulate at Dubai. He is also likely to attend a programme organised by members of the UAE Odia Samaj and Dubai-based non-resident Odia community. 

He will leave for Rome next, where he will meet investors and present the business opportunities in Odisha. The Chief Minister had last gone on a foreign visit 10 years back in May 2012. But, his travel did not augur well as his absence led to a political turmoil with a section of his own party plotting a coup against him. He had to cut short his London visit, where he was to attend a business meet, and rush back. Though he deftly managed the crisis by crushing the plot and its proponents, he has consciously avoided any more international travel since.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp