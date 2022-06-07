After 10 long years, Naveen likely to go abroad this month

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is likely to embark on his first foreign trip in 10 years towards the end of this month. He is slated to visit UAE and Rome to take part in investors’ meets there. Though there has been no official word on the matter, knowledgeable sources in the government put the date of his visit on June 28. He is likely to be away from the State at least for a week. The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) also maintained that it has no knowledge of such a visit till now.

However sources said, the Chief Minister will visit Dubai to take part in investors’ meet to be organised by Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and the Indian consulate at Dubai. He is also likely to attend a programme organised by members of the UAE Odia Samaj and Dubai-based non-resident Odia community.

He will leave for Rome next, where he will meet investors and present the business opportunities in Odisha. The Chief Minister had last gone on a foreign visit 10 years back in May 2012. But, his travel did not augur well as his absence led to a political turmoil with a section of his own party plotting a coup against him. He had to cut short his London visit, where he was to attend a business meet, and rush back. Though he deftly managed the crisis by crushing the plot and its proponents, he has consciously avoided any more international travel since.