Jeypore: Transformed school damaged in storm

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Several houses including a school transformed under the 5T programme suffered extensive damage following a thunderstorm in Borigumma block of Koraput district on Sunday. Sources said the strong wind gusts had a devastating effect as it lashed parts of Kumuli, Kamta, B. Singpur and Padapadar villages in the block. Many newly constructed buildings including a transformed school in Kumuli village, were ravaged.

The wall and roof of the school were damaged and scores of other materials were swept away. The school building, sources said, was constructed eight months back at a cost of around Rs 59 lakh under the 5T initiative.

Similarly, a Rs 35 lakh worth community poultry farm in B Singpur and atleast 80 thatched houses in other villages were damaged. Contacted, district emergency officer Ram Chandra Nahak informed that the school in Kumuli was constructed by the block development office of Borigumma as per the norms. The department will do needful after getting the ground reports.

This is the second such damage incurred by a transformed school in the district in a month. Two weeks back, a transformed school in Narayanpatana suffered similar damage following a thunderstorm.

Meanwhile, the district administration has sought a report over the damages of the school from Borigumma tehsildar and BDO on Monday.