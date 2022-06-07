STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

JICA-funded project continues to irk Cuttack residents

The residents allege that the construction of sewage chambers has already been completed with laying of necessary sewer lines, but the portion of the road dug up is yet to be restored.

Published: 07th June 2022 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

A road dug up in Ganga Mandir area | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-funded Odisha Integrated Sanitation Improvement Project (OISIP), which is being carried out by Odisha Water Supply and Sewerage Board (OWSSB), continues to pose trouble for the residents of the Millennium City. 

Digging of roads at several places in the city has only aggravated the woes of the commuters. What is irksome is the slow pace of restoration of the dug up roads for which local residents face inconvenience besides putting commuters’ lives at risk.  

The sordid picture of departmental neglect is evident at the Ganga Mandir locality, where the OWSSB had dug up around 200 mtr long road stretching from Ganga Mandir square to Amla Club in Kazi Bazaar for construction of underground sewage chambers and laying of underground sewer lines 12 days back. 

The residents allege that the construction of sewage chambers has already been completed with laying of necessary sewer lines, but the portion of the road dug up is yet to be restored.  The road connects to several important localities including Odia Bazar, Gauri Shankar Park, Kazi Bazaar. The chambers continue to remain open endangering lives, and leading to waterlogging after rains. 

Three days back while commuting on the dug up road, a couple fell off their bike and were rescued by the locals. “We have been approaching the department engineers to restore the road as the annual function of our Sahi deity situated adjacent to the dug up road is to be held on June 10. But the engineers are turning a deaf ear to our concerns,” said Bibekananda Sahu, Secretary, Ganga Mandir Puja Committee. CMC Commissioner Ananya Das who is also the Project Director of OISIP, said that steps would be taken to restore the portion of the dug up road from Monday night.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JICA
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp