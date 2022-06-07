JICA-funded project continues to irk Cuttack residents

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-funded Odisha Integrated Sanitation Improvement Project (OISIP), which is being carried out by Odisha Water Supply and Sewerage Board (OWSSB), continues to pose trouble for the residents of the Millennium City.

Digging of roads at several places in the city has only aggravated the woes of the commuters. What is irksome is the slow pace of restoration of the dug up roads for which local residents face inconvenience besides putting commuters’ lives at risk.

The sordid picture of departmental neglect is evident at the Ganga Mandir locality, where the OWSSB had dug up around 200 mtr long road stretching from Ganga Mandir square to Amla Club in Kazi Bazaar for construction of underground sewage chambers and laying of underground sewer lines 12 days back.

The residents allege that the construction of sewage chambers has already been completed with laying of necessary sewer lines, but the portion of the road dug up is yet to be restored. The road connects to several important localities including Odia Bazar, Gauri Shankar Park, Kazi Bazaar. The chambers continue to remain open endangering lives, and leading to waterlogging after rains.

Three days back while commuting on the dug up road, a couple fell off their bike and were rescued by the locals. “We have been approaching the department engineers to restore the road as the annual function of our Sahi deity situated adjacent to the dug up road is to be held on June 10. But the engineers are turning a deaf ear to our concerns,” said Bibekananda Sahu, Secretary, Ganga Mandir Puja Committee. CMC Commissioner Ananya Das who is also the Project Director of OISIP, said that steps would be taken to restore the portion of the dug up road from Monday night.