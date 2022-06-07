STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Puri police hand in glove with offenders: Excise official

Stoking up a controversy, an excise official has accused Puri Police of rampant corruption which is preventing the department from discharging their duties in the district. 

Published: 07th June 2022 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

corruption, bribe

Representational Photo (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

PURI: Stoking up a controversy, an excise official has accused Puri Police of rampant corruption which is preventing the department from discharging their duties in the district. Sanjay Kumar Panda, an inspector of the Puri excise wing, has alleged that the department is unable to curb illegal liquor trade due to alleged nexus of the bootleggers with the local cops. 

Shooting off a letter to the Excise Commissioner on June 4, Panda claimed that their efforts to  control hooch business in the district is hindered due to non-cooperation of the police. Speaking to mediapersons on Monday, Panda shared that most of the illegal traders nabbed during surprise raids say that they bribe police personnel every month in respective areas for running their business.

Excise officials are covering the district with only 24 staff and two vehicles whereas police presence is considerably stronger in the area. “So if the cops don’t cooperate, excise offenders will have a free hand and we can’t do much. With limited staff, inadequate number of vehicles, low salary, no perks, respect from public or even acknowledgement of our achievements, it is very discouraging and disrespectful for an officer to work under such circumstances,” Panda said, adding that he has flagged all the concerns in the letter and urged the Commissioner  to take necessary steps in this regard.

Puri police, however, has dismissed the allegations. Reacting to the letter, superintendent of Puri excise Amarendra Jena said,”It seems the excise official concerned has mental health issues and had stopped taking medications for a while.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puri
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp