14 held in Odisha for obstructing railway overbridge work

Talcher police arrested 14 villagers of Digh for obstructing work on the railway overbridge at Chainpal here on Tuesday. 

Published: 08th June 2022

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

ANGUL : Talcher police arrested 14 villagers of Digh for obstructing work on the railway overbridge at Chainpal here on Tuesday. 

The arrested persons include six women. Talcher Sub-Collector Biswa Mohan Ratha said after land acquisition, the tender was awarded in 2015 for construction of the railway overbridge. At least 10 families of Digh were affected by the project. Out of 10, six families received compensation while the remaining four refused to part with their land demanding a higher amount. 

“While construction of pillars of the overbridge was underway, the four families obstructed the work. We urged them to approach the court for a higher compensation amount. But they didn’t pay any heed. Police had detained 17 villagers of whom 14 were arrested,” Ratha said. 

