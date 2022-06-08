STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
4,168 fake farmers in Odisha blocked from paddy purchase

For the ensuing rabi season, farmers from Jeypore, Kundra, Kotpad and Borigumma have cultivated paddy on over 25,000 hectare (ha) land.

Paddy image used for representational purposes only(Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  Even as procurement of rabi paddy is underway in Koraput since June 3, the district cooperative societies authority (DCSA) has detected around 4,168 fake farmers and blocked them from the registration list in order to facilitate a free and fair process. 

For the ensuing rabi season, farmers from Jeypore, Kundra, Kotpad and Borigumma have cultivated paddy on over 25,000 hectare (ha) land. Last month, around 1,9371 farmers had registered their names in nearly 16 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), 15 self-help groups and two pani panchayats. 

However, following a government directive to identify ghost farmers and block them, the DCSA had begun a survey in May first week. Around 4,168 fake farmers were detected by end of May, after 20,000 ha land was surveyed with satellites. It was found many plots were registered in the name of ghost farmers by unscrupulous middlemen in order to sell paddy in the mandis.

After blocking the hoax names, the DCSA staff informed the district civil supplies department to take further action. Confirming the findings, district civil supplies officer PK Panda said,”The 4,168 fake farmers identified will not be allowed to sell their produce during the procurement in mandis.”

