Injured elephant found in Athagarh, MLA requests help

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : An ailing elephant, with suspected gun-shot injury, in Narasinghpur West range brings in more trouble for Athagarh Forest division which has been in the eye of the storm following recovery of two carcasses in the territorial division last week.

The incident came to fore after Baramba-Narasinghpur MLA and former minister Debi Prasad Mishra shared photos of the jumbo on his Facebook account and sought immediate intervention of Forest and Environment Minister Pradip Kumar Amat for care for the elephant.

According to Mishra, some villagers of Narasinghpur area saw the tusker writhing in pain due to ‘bullet injury’ near a forest. “Forest officials are aware of the matter and primary treatment has been given to the elephant. However, experts need to examine its health condition,” he wrote and added that he spoke to the Forest Minister and urged him to send an expert team from Nandankanan Zoo for proper veterinary care of the elephant.

“I have also informed the Cuttack Collector requesting him for necessary coordination in this matter,” he wrote. The elephant which was found lying near a rivulet inside the forest also had an injury mark, similar to a gun-shot wound, on the upper part of its trunk.

PCCF (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden Shashi Paul said though bullet injury to the tusker has not been established yet, the elephant has not been able to move since Monday due to swelling in one of its legs. “Primary treatment has been provided and an expert team will also be visiting the spot to examine its health,” Paul said. Athagarh Divisional Forest Officer Sudarshan Gopinath Jadav said health of the elephant is being monitored and a team from Nandankanan will reach the spot on Wednesday morning for its further treatment.

Hurt jumbo found in Athagarh

The issue, meanwhile, has put the division in the dock again over safety of elephants in the jurisdictional area. The Forest department has already suspended a forester and forest guard after Special Task Force of Crime Branch exhumed skeletal remains of two elephants from Baramba range. Also, two rangers of the division were under suspension last year over suppression of information regarding elephant death.

PCCF Shashi Paul said the department is probing the case related to recovery of two carcasses from Baramba last week. Strong action will be taken against those found guilty during investigation.