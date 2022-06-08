STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha High Court quashes PIL seeking cancellation of Cuttack T20I

Sanjay Kumar Naik, a resident of Anantpur under Bhuban Police Station limits in Dhenkanal district had filed the PIL on June 1. The petition was taken up by the Vacation Court on Tuesday.

Orissa High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Orissa High Court on Tuesday dismissed a PIL seeking cancellation of the India-South Africa T20 International scheduled to be held at Barabati Stadium here on June 12. The vacation court held the petition “devoid of merit”.

The petition had alleged that the international standard stadium with a seating capacity of 44,000 people lacked adequate fire safety as per the Odisha Fire Prevention and Fire Safety Rules, 2017, and Odisha Fire Prevention and Fire Safety (Amendment) Rules, 2019. 

The vacation bench of Justice SK Sahoo and Justice MS Raman took note of the submission of the Advocate General that the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) has already made elaborate and comprehensive arrangements for smooth and successful conduct of the event in collaboration with the State government, police and other stakeholders. Several measures have been taken towards fire safety with the help of Fire Services and safety of spectators is the utmost concern of the State government. 

The bench said, “In view of the categorical submission of the learned Advocate General that for the safety of the spectators, all suitable measures have already been taken, we are not inclined to grant any relief to the petitioner. Accordingly, the writ petition, being devoid of merits, stands dismissed.”

