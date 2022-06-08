Odisha: Murderous attack on BJP leader and two supporters 

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Tension flared up in Masihakhali village within Sadar police limits on Tuesday after an attempt was made on the life of a former sarpanch and two of his supporters. Police said former sarpanch Manoj Sethi, a BJP leader, and his supporters Shankar Jena and Durga Prasad Pradhan sustained serious injuries in the attack. While Sethi has been admitted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, Jena and Pradhan are undergoing treatment in MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur.

Though the exact reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, police suspect it to be due to old enmity and political differences. Sources said Sethi and his supporters were attending the Sital Sasthi Yatra in the village on Monday night. All of a sudden, an altercation broke out between the former sarpanch and his rivals over some issue.

Soon, around 20 persons armed with sharp weapons reached the spot and attacked Sethi and his two supporters. When fellow villagers rushed to the spot, the assailants fled leaving the trio in a pool of blood. Sethi, Jena and Pradhan sustained deep wounds on the head and other parts of the body. While they were rushed to the hospital, Sadar police arrived at the spot after being informed by villagers.

On the day, Sethi’s family lodged a complaint basing on which police registered a case. Sadar SDPO SS Mohapatra and IIC Mahendra Sahu visited Masihakhali for investigation. Armed police have been deployed in the village.

Villagers said Sethi was attacked by workers of the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD). The local BJP and BJD groups were at loggerheads since the panchayat elections held earlier this year. Notably, Berhampur police district has reported over 10 post-poll clashes besides four murders since the panchayat elections.