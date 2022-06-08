Odisha sets Rs 19,319 crore short-term crop loan target for kharif 2022-23

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The State government has fixed a target to disburse Rs 19,319 crore short term agricultural loan to farmers under the primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS) during the current kharif season.

Yet to be announced officially, sources in the Cooperation department said that the government has decided to provide Rs 9,000 crore loan through short-term cooperative credit structure. Commercial banks operating in the State will be asked to meet the balance credit needs amounting to Rs 10,319 crore, they added. The PACS being the last mile lending institution, has been meeting the bulk (around 62 per cent) of the total crop loan disbursements in the State.

Instruction has been issued to chief executive officers of the District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs) and deputy and assistant registrars of cooperative societies and district agriculture officers to prepare action plan to cover all the farmer families including those who were left out last year from the cooperative credit network.

The staff concerned have been directed to fix the PACS target villagewise for the quantum of loan to be disbursed and the number of farmers to be covered under kharif finance. The department will write to all district collectors to expedite the process for crop loan disbursement with emphasis on small and marginal farmers.

In the State budget, the government has made a provision of Rs 907 crore subsidy subvention towards short-term farm credit. The cooperative credit structure had achieved 92 per cent of the crop loan target by disbursing Rs 8,686.4 crore to over 18.61 lakh farmers during kharif and Rs 7,362.47 crore for rabi cultivation in 2021.