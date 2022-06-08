STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Port, petrochemical projects threat to environment: Medha Patkar

“People are happy and economically sound by taking up cultivation of various crops.

Published: 08th June 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Medha Patkar

Social activist Medha Patkar. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BALASORE:  Social activist and Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) leader Medha Patkar on Tuesday opposed the proposed Subarnarekha port and petrochemical industry at Chowmukh under Baliapal block in Balasore district. 

Addressing a meeting organised by Vita Mati Surakshya Samiti at Nahara under Betgadia panchayat in Baliapal, Patkar said the port and the petrochemical industry will adversely impact the environment. There is no need for setting up the industry and port on fertile lands of farmers. Lakhs of people are deriving their livelihood from farm activities. The government should think twice before going forward with its plans, she said. 

“People are happy and economically sound by taking up cultivation of various crops. The industry will not benefit the local farmers but damage the environment and fertile land in the region,” she claimed.
Patkar further said the government should realise that the locals are protecting the coastal environment. The proposed projects should be shelved immediately.

On the occasion, former Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik said the two projects will spell ‘Vinash’ not ‘Vikash’ for people. He urged the locals to continue their fight against the projects and protect their land.

Among others, former Finance Minister Panchanan Kanungo, convenor of the samiti Arun Jena, environmentalist Prafulla Samantara, farmer leader of western Odisha Lingaraj, former Nilagiri MLA Chittaranjan Sarangi and CPI leader Jayanta Das were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp