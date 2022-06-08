Port, petrochemical projects threat to environment: Medha Patkar

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Social activist and Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) leader Medha Patkar on Tuesday opposed the proposed Subarnarekha port and petrochemical industry at Chowmukh under Baliapal block in Balasore district.

Addressing a meeting organised by Vita Mati Surakshya Samiti at Nahara under Betgadia panchayat in Baliapal, Patkar said the port and the petrochemical industry will adversely impact the environment. There is no need for setting up the industry and port on fertile lands of farmers. Lakhs of people are deriving their livelihood from farm activities. The government should think twice before going forward with its plans, she said.

“People are happy and economically sound by taking up cultivation of various crops. The industry will not benefit the local farmers but damage the environment and fertile land in the region,” she claimed.

Patkar further said the government should realise that the locals are protecting the coastal environment. The proposed projects should be shelved immediately.

On the occasion, former Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik said the two projects will spell ‘Vinash’ not ‘Vikash’ for people. He urged the locals to continue their fight against the projects and protect their land.

Among others, former Finance Minister Panchanan Kanungo, convenor of the samiti Arun Jena, environmentalist Prafulla Samantara, farmer leader of western Odisha Lingaraj, former Nilagiri MLA Chittaranjan Sarangi and CPI leader Jayanta Das were present.