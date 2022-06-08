Villagers in Odisha ostracise IAF personnel’s kin

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Families of two defence personnel in Polasara have appealed to the district administration for justice following alleged ostracisation by villagers after one of the two youths recently married into another caste. In a letter to the Collector, they have stated that the village committee should be held responsible if anything happens to them.

Sources said two brothers, Arun Pradhan and Basant Pradhan, were residing in Kalambo village within Polasara police limits. Arun’s son Aurobinda serves in the Indian Air Force (IAF) while Basant’s son Binay is with the Indian Navy. The families were living peacefully until things took an ugly turn following Aurobindo’s inter-caste marriage in January this year.

After the wedding, the Pradhan family hosted a marriage feast. However, villagers got to know that the girl is from another caste and convened a meeting in March where they imposed social boycott on the two families and even imposed fine on all those who attended the marriage feast.

Aurobindo’s kin then reached out to the police but no action was taken even after a case was registered on June 1. While Binay left to resume work, Aurobindo, who was supposed to join duty on Monday, stayed back in the village apprehending danger to the lives of family members.

Despite multiple attempts, none of the villagers agreed to comment on the alleged ostracisation. Contacted, Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said necessary measures will be taken to address the grievances of the families.

Despite claims of awareness by administration and police, incidents of social boycott are on rise in Ganjam. Last month, a woman samiti member and a former sarpanch in Ganjam block were reportedly ostracised for defying the village committee decisions. In both the incidents, cases were registered with Rambha police and investigation is underway.