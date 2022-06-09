Another political murder rocks Odisha's Ganjam

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In yet another murder over political enmity in Ganjam, a youth was killed in cold blood and other sustained critical injuries after being attacked by their rivals at Jamuna village within Purusottampur police limits here on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Jogesh Behera and the injured is Ajit Panigrahi. Sources said following the panchayat elections earlier this year, Jamuna village was divided into two groups over the choice of candidates. There were several confrontations between both the groups but the frayed tempers were soothed after intervention of village elders.

Now with the selection of candidates for the ensuing cooperative elections underway, the enmity resurfaced. Both the groups were looking for an opportunity to settle old scores. On Tuesday night, an altercation broke out between the two groups over water for irrigation. The quarrel soon turned ugly as supporters of the warring camps armed with sharp weapons joined the fight.

In the clash, Behera was killed and Panigrahi sustained grievous injuries. On being informed, police reached the village and took the duo to Purusottampur hospital. While the doctors declared Behera brought dead, Panigrahi was referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital. He was later shifted to a private hospital in Visakhapatanam after his condition deteriorated further.

Behera,’s body was handed over to his family after autopsy. Armed police have been deployed in the village to prevent any further flare-ups. However, no one has been arrested so far. Ganjam SP Brijesh Roy said investigation is underway and the culprits will be arrested soon. Anyone trying to create law and order problem will not be spared, he said.

Since the panchayat elections in February, the politically-sensitive Ganjam district has reported over two dozen incidents of pre and post-poll violence resulting in injuries to 28 persons and seven deaths. More than 50 persons were arrested in the last three months but most of them have been released on bail.

Similarly in Berhampur police district, four deaths have been reported due to political rivalry in the last two months. At least eight persons have been injured during this period. Two days back, a former sarpanch of Masihakhali village within Sadar police limits and two of his supporters sustained injuries after being attacked by their rival group over political differences. While the trio is undergoing treatment in hospital, police have arrested five persons in this connection.

Crime capital

Since panchayat elections, Ganjam district has reported over 2 dozen incidents of poll violence

Over 28 persons injured and seven killed in clashes

Over 50 persons arrested in last three months but most of them released on bail

In Berhampur police district, four deaths reported due to political rivalry in last two months

8 persons injured during this period