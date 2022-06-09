STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Do not deny loans to tribals, Tudu tells bankers

Published: 09th June 2022 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2022 09:14 AM

Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs, Bishweswar Tudu. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  The Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs and Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu on Wednesday urged bankers to provide loan to tribals to uplift their economic condition. 

Attending a Customer Outreach Initiative organised by Bank of India regional circle here, the Minister pointed out that tribals are not getting loan facilities under various schemes from the banks even after they agree to give some property as mortgage. “But the tribal community is not getting the cooperation of the banks in this regard,” the minister alleged. 

He went on to point out that banks organise loan melas to provide loans and many tribals deposit their money in the banks. “When it comes to loans,  despite agreeing to submit mortgage and adequate documents, the tribals are discriminated. If this is the state of affairs, I wonder how can the tribals be brought to mainstream,” Tudu said urging banks to accord priority to the matter.

He also highlighted the  Centre’s flagship programmes that have made women self-reliant through Self Help Groups (SHGs). Collector Vineet Bhardwaj said banks have played a major role in making women self-reliant. “Women in rural and urban pockets in the district are economically sound after getting facilitated by banks,” the collector said. The banks have helped women take up mushroom farming, Sabai grass weaving, shrimp cultivation, aquaculture and many other programmes, he said. 

Zonal Head of Bank of India Ramesh Chandra Das said not only are the SHGs being given assistance but the banks are carrying out many development works. 

